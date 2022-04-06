Daily brief: Parliament's Budget session to be adjourned a day before scheduled end and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Parliament’s Budget session set to be adjourned tomorrow ahead of schedule

The budget session of Parliament is set to be adjourned on Thursday, a day ahead of its original schedule. The ongoing budget session, which started on January 31, was scheduled to end on April 8, people familiar with the matter said. Read more

XE variant of Covid-19 in India: What are the symptoms of new mutation

There is no evidence XE is any more serious in disease severity, with all Omicron variants so far shown to be less severe. The symptoms can be mild for some and they can be severe for others. The newest variant spreads rapidly. Read more

'He is making a serious case for India captaincy': Shoaib Akhtar says 27-year-old star 'proving his worth' in IPL 2022

The 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League saw a number of new Indian captains in the tournament; while some are donning the leadership hat for the first time in IPL (Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Mayank Agarwal), Shreyas Iyer has returned to captaincy at the Kolkata Knight Riders. Read more

Raashii Khanna slams 'fabricated and misconstrued' reports about her bad mouthing south films: 'Please stop'

Actor Raashii Khanna has claimed that recent reports of her 'bad mouthing' south films are 'fabricated and misconstrued'. The actor, who has done several Tamil and Telugu films over the years, added that she had utmost respect for every film. Read more

Chef perfectly slices cucumber while underwater. Watch

The video opens to show the chef underwater and holding a chopping board with a cucumber kept on it. Within moments, he starts chopping it into thin slices using a knife. Read more

World Health Day 2022: 5 important lifestyle changes to adopt after age 40

It's better to be prepared beforehand rather than regretting later. Here are lifestyle changes that Dr Lokhande suggest you to embrace once you complete the fourth decade of your life. Read more

