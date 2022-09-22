Daily brief: PM Modi to attend Shinzo Abe’s funeral on Sept 27; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi to attend former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe’s funeral on Sept 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Japan on September 27 to attend the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Read more

UP discoms violated rules in purchase of transformers: CAG report

Power companies of Uttar Pradesh violated rules in the purchase of transformers with officers arbitrarily giving contracts to ineligible firms for the supply of transformers worth crores. Read more

Hurun India Rich List 2022: Pune-born Neha Narkhede named ‘youngest self-made woman entrepreneur’

The recently unveiled IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022 featured Neha Narkhede as the ‘youngest self-made woman entrepreneur’ on the list. Narkhede, an Indian-American, has, previously, according to Forbes, also featured on lists such as The World's Top 50 Women in Tech (2018) and America's Self-Made Women (2022, ranked 57). Read more

‘Rahi baat DRS ki…’: Suryakumar on reasons behind Rohit Sharma's weird gesture for Dinesh Karthik after Maxwell review

Ahead of the second match of the series in Nagpur on Friday, Suryakumar Yadav was asked to explain what had actually transpired between the Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik in Mohali during that Glenn Maxwell DRS. Read more

Janhvi Kapoor keeps it classy with style as she flies out of Mumbai

Janhvi Kapoor is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals on a regular basis with snippets from her fashion diaries. The actor can do it all – from acing ethnic ensembles to casual attires to showing us how to keep it classy, sassy with style in formal attires with a twist. Read more

Shanaya Kapoor says she wants audience to feel she earned her Bollywood debut in Bedhadak: ‘Didn’t take it for granted’

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor is all set to begin her career in films with Karan Johar’s production Bedhadak. While she is yet to start filming for the film, she recently opened up about her debut in an interview. Read more

