Janhvi Kapoor keeps it classy with style as she flies out of Mumbai

fashion
Published on Sep 22, 2022 08:05 PM IST

Janhvi showed us how to blend style and comfort perfectly in a white cotton shirt and a pair of comfy denims with wide legs. Check out her pictures here.

Janhvi Kapoor keeps it classy with style as she flies out of Mumbai
Janhvi Kapoor keeps it classy with style as she flies out of Mumbai(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)
ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi

Janhvi Kapoor is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals on a regular basis with snippets from her fashion diaries. The actor can do it all – from acing ethnic ensembles to casual attires to showing us how to keep it classy, sassy with style in formal attires with a twist. Janhvi’s fashion mantra is simple and short – she believes in the importance of comfort. The actor’s fashion diaries are getting better by the day and we are not complaining at all. Janhvi's sartorial sense of fashion always ensures to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes with her looks. Janhvi’s Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos from her fashion diaries and they act as references for us when we need to upgrade our fashion game.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor's pic in butterfly top, thigh-slit skirt serves a dream beach look

Janhvi flew out of the city in style on Thursday. Janhvi was spotted acing airport fashion like a diva as she got clicked by paparazzi outside Mumbai international airport. The actor merged style and comfort as she decked up in the classic white and denim combo. Janhvi chose to deck up in a white cotton shirt with collars and full sleeves, and golden buttons, with midriff-baring details. She teamed the shirt with a pair of blue denims with wide legs and high-waisted details as she stepped down from her car and made her way to the airport. Take a look at her pictures and video here:

Janhvi Kapoor flies out of Mumbai in style.
Janhvi Kapoor flies out of Mumbai in style.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi accessorised her look for the day in a monochrome sling bag and pastel blue stilettos. The actor smiled and waved at the cameras before going inside the airport. Janhvi slayed airport fashion goals for us yet again, as she wore her tresses into a messy knot with most of the hair left open and held in place with a clip. In minimal makeup – nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, she gave fashion police a run for money.

