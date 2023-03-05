Daily brief: PM Modi will face curse for putting Sisodia in jail, says Kejriwal, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed a rally of AAP workers at Jora ground on the outskirts of Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur on Sunday.(PTI)

Sisodia a saint, PM will face curse for putting him in jail: Kejriwal in Raipur

Delh chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that his deputy Manish Sisodia is a ‘saint’ and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will face the curse of students and poor people for putting him in jail. Read more

BTS' Jungkook reacts strongly to fans who followed him to gym: ‘That's not right, I’m a human too’

BTS member Jungkook recently expressed his displeasure with some fans who showed up outside his gym, in order to meet him. The K-pop idol, during his recent live session on Weverse, mentioned the incident in a rare turn of events and said he was drunk. Read more

Rohit Sharma, Dravid set to bring back India star for 4th Australia Test with WTC final spot still up for grabs: Report

Team India faced a humbling defeat in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia earlier this week. On a pitch that assisted spinners significantly, India were folded on 109 and 163 in two innings, with Australia chasing down a paltry 75-run target with nine wickets to spare. Read more

Newlyweds go to Adele’s concert wearing wedding clothes, singer signs bride’s dress. Watch

A video from Adele’s concert is winning hearts online as it shows a sweet interaction between the singer and a pair of newlyweds. Turns out, the couple went to the event right after their ceremony and that too while wearing their wedding clothes. Read more

Is multiple personality disorder real? Know its surprising causes and symptoms

From Split, Sybil to Voices Within to Bhool Bhulaiya, silver screen has explored the concept of Multiple Personality Disorder many a time, and in psychiatry it has always been considered a controversial diagnosis. Read more

