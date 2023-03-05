Rohit Sharma, Dravid set to bring back India star for 4th Australia Test with WTC final spot still up for grabs: Report

Team India faced a humbling defeat in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia earlier this week. On a pitch that assisted spinners significantly, India were folded on 109 and 163 in two innings, with Australia chasing down a paltry 75-run target with nine wickets to spare. The win secured Australia a place in the World Test Championship final, and it seems the Indian team management is inclined towards going back to the combination that won them the first two Tests of the series.

India's star bowler Mohammed Shami was rested as part of the workload management for the third Test with Umesh Yadav taking his place in the XI. However, even as Umesh did take three wickets in the first innings and played a key role in Australia's batting collapse on Day 2, India are set to bring Shami back in the lineup for the Ahmedabad Test.

According to a report from PTI, the Indian team management, in consultation with its medical staff, has decided to space out the pace bowlers, who are going to play the IPL and are in the ODI World Cup plans. Hence Shami, who had played the first two Tests and is also a part of the ODI squad, was rested for the third game. In his place, Umesh Yadav was drafted in as the second pacer after Mohammed Siraj.

With Siraj bowling only 24 overs in the first three games for one wicket, Umesh, with his better show in Indore, and who is not part of the white ball set-up, stands a good chance to share the new ball with Shami in Ahmedabad, the report further stated.

Mohammed Siraj, however, is likely to feature in the three-match ODI series against Australia that takes place between March 17-22.

Shami, who has been the best pacer on view across both teams with seven scalps from 30 odd overs in the series, could be crucial to India's plans on a dry Motera surface that might be conducive for reverse swing.

India are currently leading the series 2-1 but need to win the last game in order to nullify the result of Sri Lanka's upcoming away series against New Zealand, and qualify for the World Test Championship final.

