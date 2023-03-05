Sisodia a saint, PM will face curse for putting him in jail: Kejriwal in Raipur

Delh chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that his deputy Manish Sisodia is a ‘saint’ and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will face the curse of students and poor people for putting him in jail. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed a rally of AAP workers at Jora ground on the outskirts of Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur on Sunday. (PTI)

Kejriwal was addressing a rally of AAP workers at Jora ground on the outskirts of Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur.

Sisodia was arrested on February 26 over alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 and sent to a five-day custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Calling Sisodia a ‘sant’ (saint) and ‘mahatma’ (great soul), Kejriwal said PM Modi will face the curse of students and poor people of Delhi for putting him in jail.

He further accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress of looting Chhattisgarh for the last 23 years and appealed people to give a chance to his party in the state to rid it of corruption and ‘mafia raj’.

Kejriwal alleged that Modi loves industrialist Gautam Adani like his ‘muh-bola’ brother and is handing over everything in the country to him.

“Chhattisgarh is a mineral-rich state, but people in the state are struggling with poverty despite being talented and hard-working...Of the last 23 years (after Chhattisgarh was carved out of Madhya Pradesh in 2000), the BJP ruled for 15 years, while the Congress governed it for the remaining period. They did nothing except looting the state. If any of them again come to power the loot will continue,” he said.

He appealed to people of Chhattisgarh to give a chance to the AAP in upcoming Assembly elections to get rid of corruption and ‘mafia raj’.