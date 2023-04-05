Daily brief: Prakash Raj expresses shock as Kichcha Sudeep supports BJP, and all the latest news

Prakash Raj ‘shocked and hurt’ by Kichcha Sudeep's statement

Actor-politician Prakash Raj on Wednesday expressed shock over leading Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep extending support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates in the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections. Read more

India, Bhutan agree on steps to boost cooperation in hydropower, trade and space

Prakash Raj.

India and Bhutan have agreed on several new measures to enhance their cooperation in areas such as hydropower, trade and space, including the finalisation of a joint plan of action to deepen the space technology partnership. Read more

Johnny Lever recalls how he dropped out of school: 'Daddy ko sharab ki adaat thi'

Johnny Lever didn't hold back while talking about his school days and that period from his life when he left school in Class 7. In a recent interview, the comedian opened up about his childhood struggles with his alcoholic father and recounted how his class teacher loved him very much, and cared for him even when he left school. Read more

Shastri's bold reply to Bishop's 'can Kohli open for India' question: 'Every time Rohit and Virat have opened..'

The Royal Challengers Bangalore made a strong start to their 2023 Indian Premier League campaign on Sunday night, when the side cruised past five-time champions Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets. Read more

Cervical mucus and its role in fertility

Did you know wet and slippery cervical mucus will be a sign of fertility as this discharge makes it trouble-free for sperm to swim to an egg during ovulation? Cervical mucus means a fluid made by the cervix but the cervical mucus tends to undergo changes during menstruation. Read more

