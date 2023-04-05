Did you know wet and slippery cervical mucus will be a sign of fertility as this discharge makes it trouble-free for sperm to swim to an egg during ovulation? Cervical mucus means a fluid made by the cervix but the cervical mucus tends to undergo changes during menstruation.

Cervical mucus and its role in fertility (Photo by Tetiana SHYSHKINA on Unsplash)

In other words, cervical mucus is a fluid released from the cervix (which is the opening to the uterus) where hormones can invite unexpected changes in cervical mucus to change in texture, volume and colour throughout your menses and help to know if a woman is fertile. One’s mucus is thick, white and dry before ovulation and then it can get clear and slippery. This consistency can help the sperm to swim up to meet an egg while ovulation happens and in case one gets pregnant, this type of discharge tells you it's time for sex so, the type of cervical mucus can help to know whether the woman is fertile and can get pregnant.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Karishma Dafle, Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility in Pune, explained about the different types of cervical mucus and said, “Some women will have dry or no cervical fluid, others will have sticky white or yellow, one can have smooth in texture, the cervical mucus can be slippery and others will have wet, watery, and clear in color. So, when the ovulation is nearby, the discharge will become wet, stretchy, and slippery. After ovulation, the cervical mucus will again become thick and dry.”

Revealing the factors leading to changes in the cervical mucus, she said, “Breastfeeding, using lubricants, stress, diet, medication, vaginal infections, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), or even surgery can lead to changes in the cervical mucus.” Talking about how cervical mucus helps to conceive, the health expert highlighted, “The hormone estrogen levels increase before ovulation owing to which the cervical mucus changes from pasty or creamy to resembling stretchy. This wet, slippery can help one with getting pregnant. As already explained, if the mucus is thick and looks egg white then it is tough for sperm to reach the fallopian tubes.”

Dr Karishma Dafle emphasised, “If the cervical mucus is not slippery, or fertile cervical mucus then there could be ovulatory problems, infection, or other issues. The fertility consultant will diagnose cervical mucus problems by doing a pelvic exam and knowing about medical history. To increase your cervical mucus, drink enough water and opt for fresh fruits and vegetables. Before taking any supplements consult the doctor and then only take them. Track the changes in the amount, texture and colour of the mucus and report to the fertility expert. The post coital test is not carried out nowadays, but when it comes to cervical mucus, this fertility test was done previously to assess if the sperms are moving or not in the cervical mucus after intercourse. It is quick and painless and was a widely done test earlier, but it is not done now as it doesn’t predict fertility or infertility.”

