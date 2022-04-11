Daily brief: Defence minister Rajnath Singh accorded grand welcome upon arrival in US and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Watch: US defence secy welcomes Rajnath Singh at a ceremony ahead of ‘2+2’ talks

Defence minister Rajnath Singh was accorded a grand welcome upon his arrival in Washington DC ahead of the India-US ‘2+2 talks’. The defence minister was welcomed by his American counterpart Lloyd J Austin III, the US secretary of defence, news agency ANI shared a video. Read more

Impose Article 355 in Bengal, probe alleged rape of minor girl: Suvendu Adhikari

West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Monday demanded that Article 355 in the state which implies that it shall be the duty of the Union to protect every State against external aggression and internal disturbance. Read more

Raut fears Somaiyas may flee country, seeks lookout notice against them

Shiv Sena has claimed that former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil may flee the country even as the Mumbai police are probing the alleged misappropriation of over ₹57 crore from funds collected to save decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. Sena Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Monday appealed to the Centre to issue a lookout notice against the Somaiyas. Read more

Faux Pas in Pak Parliament: Speaker confuses Shehbaz Sharif with Nawaz Sharif

In an apparent slip of tongue, Pakistan’s National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq on Monday pronounced the name of deposed premier Nawaz Sharif instead of Shehbaz Sharif during the crucial session to elect Imran Khan's successor and apologised for his mistake. Read more

Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut replies to fan about Mandana Karimi's affair, abortion secret: 'I hope people don't judge her'

Earlier, in an episode of Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp, contestant Mandana Karimi revealed that she was involved with a known director, and how the two planned a baby together, but when it happened he backtracked. Kangana Ranaut was seen wiping away a tear from her eyes. Read more

R Ashwin breaks silence on decision to retire out during RR vs LSG IPL match, gives football analogy to explain the call

R Ashwin's decision to retire himself out during the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday got everyone talking. Ashwin became the first batter in the history of the Indian Premier League to retire himself, a move which worked in favour of his team as the next batter Riyan Parag hit 8 off 4 to end the team total on 165/6, a score that proved enough as RR defeated LSG by 3 runs. Read more

Anand Mahindra shares video of five generations together, Twitter reacts. Watch

If you are familiar with the chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, Anand Mahindra - then you might have a fair idea about the kind of content that he shares on his Twitter handle. Among all the feel-good videos, this one has definitely struck a chord with netizens and has become quite viral. Read more