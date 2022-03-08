Home / India News / Daily brief: RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary says exit polls create ‘mental pressure’ and all the latest news
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary. The parties contested the just concluded Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 together. (Sakib Ali/HT File)
Updated on Mar 08, 2022 09:04 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

‘Don’t agree with exit polls, they create mental pressure': RLD chief as BJP predicted to return in UP

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary said on Tuesday that exit polls put forth a point of view, which he does not agree with and are also a way to create mental pressure. Read more.

'Next humanitarian corridor uncertain', says govt, urges Indians to leave

The Indian embassy in Ukraine on Tuesday advised all stranded nationals to make use of the currently operating humanitarian corridor as the 'security situation is uncertain'. Read more.

‘BJP is ruling at the Centre because…’: Mamata Banerjee’s unity message to Oppn

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday stressed on the need for political parties to unite against the Bharatiya Janata Party, asserting that the only reason why the BJP was in power at the Centre was that there is no alternative. Read more.

No Smoking Day 2022: 5 easy workouts to help you quit smoking

No Smoking Day 2022: It's never too late to get rid of a toxic habit. Smoking is one of such habits that plays havoc with your body and mind. Read more.

'Not happy with my performance. 40s and 50s are nothing': Axed India star planning comeback; 'Just around the corner'

The return of the Ranji Trophy bodes well for Indian cricket. Read more.

Fardeen Khan says he ‘didn’t deserve' Filmfare's Best Debut award for Prem Aggan; recalls 'people took their money back'

Actor Fardeen Khan, who is all set to make a comeback in Bollywood with horror drama Visfot, has talked about the tough times he faced in his career after the release of his first movie Prem Aggan. Read more.

