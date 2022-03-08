No Smoking Day 2022: 5 easy workouts to help you quit smoking

No Smoking Day 2022: It's never too late to get rid of a toxic habit. Smoking is one of such habits that plays havoc with your body and mind. A single puff of a cigarette exposes the smoker to millions of free radicals that can damage many body cells. Long-term smoking can increase risk of several types of cancer. Studies show that there is a direct link between smoking and coronary heart disease. Despite knowing all the ill-effects, resolving to quit smoking is easier said than done. Withdrawal symptoms can make it hard for you to resist the urge and prevent you from quitting the habit for good. (Also read: No Smoking Day: How to quit smoking? Expert offers tips)

According to CDC, there are two things that make quitting smoking tough - your brain has to get used to not having nicotine around, you have to get used to daily routines that no longer include smoking.

Studies say that even short periods of physical activity, especially aerobic exercise, can reduce the urge to smoke. Withdrawal symptoms and cravings for cigarettes tend to reduce during exercise and up to 50 minutes after exercising. Once a habit is broken, it becomes easier to remove it from your daily routine.

In case you are wondering about which exercises work best in your journey of quitting smoking, here are some tips. Fitness expert, Prateek Lamechwal, Nutrition & Fitness - Premium Coach at Fittr shares some workouts to quit with HT Digital.

* One can start by exercising regularly. Having a plan in a place always helps. Focus on resistance training (some form of weightlifting) and cardio to ensure a well rounded plan.

* If you are an absolute beginner, try to train with a full body workout three times a week alternated by a cardio session of choice 3 times a week.

* Focus on combining cardio of choice like running, jump rope, swimming. Add any activity that you enjoy staying on course.

* Consistency is the key to results. Once you start seeing physical changes, you will have slightly more motivation to stay away from the nicotine monster. Additionally, try to walk more consciously everyday. Try to walk 7-8k steps everyday apart from workout. This will also help keep your heart health under check.

* A craving can last 5 minutes. Before you give up, make a list of 5-minute strategies. For example, you could do 5-10 pushups everytime you have an urge to smoke.