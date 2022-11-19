Daily brief: Jaishankar targets double standards on terrorism, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Terror is terror’: EAM Jaishankar targets double standards on terrorism

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Saturday took a tacit swipe at Pakistan and China over their position in combating terrorism and outlined practical steps to be taken by countries, including sharing of real-time information, to counter terrorists. Read more.

Hindu-Muslim wedding reception 'on hold' in Vasai after protests over Shraddha murder

Following protests after the tweet of a news channel editor, a wedding reception of a Hindu-Muslim couple has been cancelled in Maharashtra's Vasai, the hometown of Aaftab Amin Poonawala, news agency PTI reported, quoting the local police. Read more.

Gautam Navlakha released from prison, arrives at Belapur for his house arrest

After a relentless court battle, 70-year-old civil rights activist and Elgar Parishad case accused Gautam Navlakha was released from Taloja Central Prison in Navi Mumbai on Saturday and finally arrived at his chosen abode. Read more.

‘Reaching semis can be considered an achievement’: Ashwin on India's T20 WC campaign, says 'can't call it disappointing'

Team India's wait for an ICC title extended as Rohit Sharma and Co. endured a ten-wicket hammering against England in the semifinals of the recently-concluded T20 World Cup. Disappointed with India's lackluster show, fans and experts slammed the entire unit and senior spinner R Ashwin, who had a subpar outing in Australia, shared his views on the team's campaign at the T20 showdown. Read more.

Try these very powerful Ayurveda herbs and remedies to achieve holistic wellness

Holistic wellness is when your physical, emotional and intellectual beings are in synergy and in good health where wellness starts with awareness of your body, its thoughts, desires and actions; listening to it and recognising various signs it gives of comfort and discomfort. Read more.

When Bollywood stars would queue outside Doordarshan office to be on Tabassum's show Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan

Tabassum, who died aged 78 on Friday, had a long and storied career in the world of entertainment. Read more.

