Daily brief: SC denies request to cut trees around Taj Mahal for proposed industrial hub; all the latest news

SC refuses tree cutting around Taj, stalls proposed industrial hub in Agra

The Supreme Court on Tuesday denied a request to fell over 4000 trees in Agra for a manufacturing hub project of the state government, emphasising that Agra is not short of industries but it is short of trees, and also to protect the environment around the iconic Taj Mahal. Read more

Telangana CM urges govt to confer Bharat Ratna upon Annabhau Sathe

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday called upon the Maharashtra government to propose the name of social reformer-poet Annabhau Sathe for the prestigious Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour in the country. Read more

Suhana Khan holidays in Goa with cousin Alia Chhiba, her vacation look is all about minimal styling. All pics

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, travelled to Goa for a short getaway with her cousin Alia Chhiba and their friends. Read more

Web Stories | Kriti Sanon's Birthday Week Photo Bump

Dream Girl 2 trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana takes his Pooja avatar to a whole new level. Watch

The trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming, Dream Girl 2 was released on Tuesday. Much like the first installment, the sequel is directed by Raaj Shaandilya. Read more

Displeased Hardik fires back after ex-West Indies star's 'you won't want to be that captain...' remark in 3rd ODI toss

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hardik Pandya is leading the Indian team in the decisive third ODI against the West indies with Rohit Sharma choosing to sit out this game as well alongwith Virat Kohli. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON