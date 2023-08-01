Telangana CM urges govt to confer Bharat Ratna upon Annabhau Sathe

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday called upon the Maharashtra government to propose the name of social reformer-poet Annabhau Sathe for the prestigious Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour in the country. Addressing an event to mark the 103rd birth anniversary of the eminent poet and social service icon, the Telangana chief minister, popularly known as KCR, highlighted Sathe's commendable work in social service through his writings and movements. Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Earlier in the day, K Chandrasekhar Rao arrived at Kolhapur Airport in Maharashtra to a warm welcome from BRS leaders and workers. Rao then proceeded directly to the famous Mahalakshmi Mata Ambabai temple, where he performed puja. After paying his respects at the temple, Rao made his way to Wategaon village to participate in the birth anniversary celebrations of Annabhau Sathe.

At the event, Rao expressed his admiration for Annabhau's tireless efforts in uplifting marginalized communities through his literary works and various social initiatives. He affirmed that his party, the BRS, would send a formal letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting the prestigious Bharat Ratna award for the late Annabhau Sathe.

Tukaram Bhaurao Sathe, popularly known as Anna Bhau Sathe, was a prominent Marathi writer, social activist, and folk artist from Maharashtra. He was born into a Dalit family in Wategaon, a small village in the Sangli district of Maharashtra. Sathe's life was marked by struggles, poverty, and the experience of social discrimination, which deeply influenced his literary works.

Sathe is considered a pioneer in Dalit literature and his writings primarily revolve around the issues faced by the marginalized and oppressed sections of society. He used his literary skills to shed light on the social inequalities prevalent in society and advocated for the rights and dignity of the Dalit community.

Apart from being a writer, Sathe was a talented folk artist, poet, and singer. He used traditional art forms such as Tamasha and Powada (folk ballads) to express his ideas and beliefs. His performances were not just entertaining but also carried strong social messages and challenged the prevailing social norms.

