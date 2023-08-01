Home / India News / Daily brief: SC denies request to cut trees around Taj Mahal for proposed industrial hub; all the latest news

Daily brief: SC denies request to cut trees around Taj Mahal for proposed industrial hub; all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Aug 01, 2023 09:01 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

SC refuses tree cutting around Taj, stalls proposed industrial hub in Agra

The Supreme Court on Tuesday denied a request to fell over 4000 trees in Agra for a manufacturing hub project of the state government, emphasising that Agra is not short of industries but it is short of trees, and also to protect the environment around the iconic Taj Mahal. Read more

The Supreme Court observed that Agra is not short of industries; it is short of trees.
The Supreme Court observed that Agra is not short of industries; it is short of trees.

Telangana CM urges govt to confer Bharat Ratna upon Annabhau Sathe

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday called upon the Maharashtra government to propose the name of social reformer-poet Annabhau Sathe for the prestigious Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour in the country. Read more

Suhana Khan holidays in Goa with cousin Alia Chhiba, her vacation look is all about minimal styling. All pics

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, travelled to Goa for a short getaway with her cousin Alia Chhiba and their friends. Read more

Web Stories | Kriti Sanon's Birthday Week Photo Bump

Dream Girl 2 trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana takes his Pooja avatar to a whole new level. Watch

The trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming, Dream Girl 2 was released on Tuesday. Much like the first installment, the sequel is directed by Raaj Shaandilya. Read more

Displeased Hardik fires back after ex-West Indies star's 'you won't want to be that captain...' remark in 3rd ODI toss

Hardik Pandya is leading the Indian team in the decisive third ODI against the West indies with Rohit Sharma choosing to sit out this game as well alongwith Virat Kohli. Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out