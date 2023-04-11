Home / India News / Daily brief: Senior Indian Air Force officer may be dismissed in Mi-17 friendly-fire incident; all the latest news

Daily brief: Senior Indian Air Force officer may be dismissed in Mi-17 friendly-fire incident; all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Apr 11, 2023 09:03 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Senior Indian Air Force officer may be dismissed in Mi-17 friendly-fire incident

A surface-to-air missile brought down the Russian-origin utility helicopter and left six IAF personnel onboard and a civilian on ground dead.(HT file photo)
A surface-to-air missile brought down the Russian-origin utility helicopter and left six IAF personnel onboard and a civilian on ground dead.(HT file photo)

A military court has recommended the dismissal of a group captain for lapses that led to the shooting down of a Mi-17 V5 helicopter in a friendly-fire incident near Srinagar on February 27, 2019, the day Pakistan air…read more.

‘Don’t mess with my authority’: CJI Chandrachud warns lawyer when he says…

Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud Tuesday got irked when a lawyer mentioned a case and asked for an early hearing before a bench led by him. The lawyer was told by the CJI that the case would be listed on…read more.

Myanmar military airstrikes in Sagaing region, 100 people feared dead

Airstrikes by Myanmar’s military on Tuesday killed as many as 100 people, including many children, who were attending a ceremony held by opponents of army rule, said a witness, a member of a local pro-democracy…read more.

'Prithvi Shaw can't say I'm only going to bat and then put his feet up in dressing room': Ravi Shastri's ultimatum

Prithvi Shaw headed to IPL 2023 amid immense promise after plethora of run scoring across competitions in the domestic circuit which included that record-breaking triple-century knock in Ranji Trophy. Delhi Capitals…read more.

Lucky Ali apologises to 'Hindu brothers' for 'Brahman' derives from Abraham post: My intentions were to bring us closer

Singer, actor Lucky Ali took to his Facebook page and apologised for his now-deleted post. Recently, he had posted that the name "Brahman" ultimately derives from the name “Abram.” After many disagreed with…read more.

4 Yoga asanas and Pranayam technique to prevent chronic health conditionsindia

Yoga is an ancient practice that has been shown to improve physical, mental and emotional health as it involves a series of postures, breathing exercises and meditation, which can help reduce stress, improve…read more.

Man living in Mumbai paying 1.5 lakh rent claims renting a house is better than buying, people react

Is it better to rent a house or buy one? This is a debate that has been going on for years. In fact, social media is filled with posts showing people’s opinions about this dilemma. One such post by financial influencer Sharan Hegde has created chatter on Twitter. Mumbai-based Hegde argued…read more.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
indian air force myanmar justice chandrachud lucky ali yoga + 3 more
indian air force myanmar justice chandrachud lucky ali yoga + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out