'Prithvi Shaw can't say I'm only going to bat and then put his feet up in dressing room': Ravi Shastri's ultimatum

Prithvi Shaw headed to IPL 2023 amid immense promise after plethora of run scoring across competitions in the domestic circuit which included that record-breaking triple-century knock in Ranji Trophy. Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting was full of expectations from the youngster. But Shaw has had a forgettable start to the IPL season, scoring only 19 runs in three matches so far. Amid the lack of runs, former India head coach Ravi Shastri issued an ultimatum to Shaw especially after DC's act in the last match. (DC vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023) Ravi Shastri; Prithvi Shaw

When Delhi had announced their playing XI last week in the away match against Rajasthan Royals, Shaw's name was absent. While Twitter bashed the team management for their act, Shaw was used as an Impact Player in place of Khaleel Ahmed in the second innings. He was eventually dismissed for a duck.

Shastri, in conversation with ESPNCricinfo ahead of DC's home game against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, did not dwell much into Shaw's scores but opined that the star batter should not be complacent with being used as an Impact Player only. He wants Shaw to be in the mix and participate on the field even though he may not bowl and not just grow into the habit of participating solely as a batter and then rest in the dressing room through the other innings.

“I think a player of his quality and age he wants to be in the thick of things all the time. He should want to and not say I'm happy to be an Imapct Player. It's not a good sign and it won't help. I mean he is young. You want him to be part of everything, to be in the mx and contribute with a catch to through fielding, get into good habits there rather than being in the habit of - I'm only going to bat and then feet up in the dressing room. That is not good for a guy at his age,” he said.

Shaw was picked in the playing XI for the match against Mumbai on Tuesday where he scored 15 runs off 9 bowls before being dismissed by Hrithik Shokeen in the fourth over.

It is yet to be seen whether Shaw will be substituted in the next innings.

