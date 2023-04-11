DC vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Can Delhi Capitals afford to drop out-of-form Prithvi Shaw?

IPL 2023 DC vs MI Live Score: Delhi Capitals have lost three out of three in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League so far. To no surprise, they are langushing right at the bottom of the points table. Mumbai Indians are not better, they have played two and lost two. One of these two sides will end their losing streak as Delhi Capitals take on Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium later in the evening. The focus will be on both the captains. DC's David Warner has got runs but his strike rate remains an issue. Rohit, on the other hand, is long due. MI's powerhouse Indian top-order comprising Rohit, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav are yet to fire. DC have their issues too, Prithvi Shaw is short of runs, Marsh is not available for a few matches due to personal reasons. Catch the LIVE update of Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians:

