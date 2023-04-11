DC vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Can Delhi Capitals afford to drop out-of-form Prithvi Shaw?
IPL 2023 DC vs MI Live Score: Delhi Capitals have lost three out of three in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League so far. To no surprise, they are langushing right at the bottom of the points table. Mumbai Indians are not better, they have played two and lost two. One of these two sides will end their losing streak as Delhi Capitals take on Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium later in the evening. The focus will be on both the captains. DC's David Warner has got runs but his strike rate remains an issue. Rohit, on the other hand, is long due. MI's powerhouse Indian top-order comprising Rohit, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav are yet to fire. DC have their issues too, Prithvi Shaw is short of runs, Marsh is not available for a few matches due to personal reasons. Catch the LIVE update of Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians:
Follow all the updates here:
-
Apr 11, 2023 04:55 PM IST
DC vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: What has the DC coach has to say
"We need to do some more soul-searching as a group and talk about it. Three games in and no wins…you can't get afford to get off to bad starts in the IPL" - coach Ricky Ponting reacts to three defeats in a row
-
Apr 11, 2023 04:37 PM IST
DC vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Is Khaleel fit to play
In a major setback, Delhi Capitals endured a fresh injury blow after their key seamer Khaleel Ahmed injured his hamstring in the clash against Rajasthan Royals.
-
Apr 11, 2023 04:11 PM IST
DC vs MI Live Score: Warner's strike-rate adds to DC's headache
The other concern for DC has been David Warner's strike-rate. Although the captain has been among the runs, and scored 65 but he took 55 balls to reach there.
He has so far accumulated 158 runs from three matches at a strike rate of 117 and is expected to do much better than that.
-
Apr 11, 2023 04:00 PM IST
DC vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Can Delhi afford to drop Prithvi Shaw?
While Prithvi struggles to get going, Manish Pandey should seize the opportunity and make the opening slot as his. It's not that the Karnataka batter hasn't opened the innings either.
Pandey comes with a vast experience and Delhi can try this as an experiment against Mumbai tonight. If the move works this will surely lift Pandey's spirits, who otherwise was trapped LBW by Trent Boult for a golden duck in the previous encounter.
-
Apr 11, 2023 03:45 PM IST
DC vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Shaw fails to meet expectations
Delhi had used Prithvi Shaw as an exclusive batter in their previous encounter against Rajasthan and introduced him as an Impact Substitute. However, Shaw was done by Trent Boult's swing and returned to the pavilion without troubling the scorers.
Shaw also failed to fire big in the previous two matches and it will be interesting to see if Ricky Ponting, Delhi head coach, still persist with him.
Shaw has managed just 19 runs from three outings.
-
Apr 11, 2023 03:30 PM IST
DC vs MI Live Score: What happened in their previous matches
Delhi Capitals were mauled by 57 runs in their previous encounter against Rajasthan Royals, which was played in Guwahati. Batting first Rajasthan piled a staggering 199/4 in 20 overs and Delhi could only manage 142/9 in response.
Mumbai Indians also met with a similar fate in their previous encounter. They head into the contest on the back of a seven-wicket defeat against Chennai Super Kings, who chased down the 158-run target in 18.1 overs.
-
Apr 11, 2023 03:22 PM IST
DC vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, which will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday. The match will start at 7:30 pm and the toss for the same will take place at 7:00 pm. Stay tuned for all the updates on the match!