Daily brief: SpiceJet says ‘absolutely no impact’ on flight ops after DGCA order, and all the latest news

SpiceJet responds after DGCA cuts airline's flight operations by 50%

Soon after aviation watchdog DGCA on Wednesday clipped the wings on SpiceJet by restricting its operations to a maximum of 50 per cent for the summer schedule for a period of eight weeks, the airlines responded saying that there will “absolutely be no impact” on their flight services because of the order. Read more.

Watch: 530 grams of gold concealed in man's socks seized at Varanasi airport

As many as 530 grams of gold were seized from a male passenger coming from Sharjah by the customs team at Varanasi's Lal Bahadur Shastri International (LBSI) Airport on Wednesday. Read more.

PV Sindhu named India's flagbearer at Commonwealth Games 2022

Double Olympic medallist badminton ace PV Sindhu was on Wednesday named flagbearer of the Indian contingent for the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games beginning here on Thursday. Read more.

World Hepatitis Day: 7 lifestyle habits that could put you at risk of hepatitis

World Hepatitis Day 2022: World Hepatitis Day is celebrated every year on July 28 to raise awareness about viral hepatitis, which causes inflammation of the liver that leads to severe disease and liver cancer, according to WHO (World Health Organization). Read more.

Shamshera's director Karan Malhotra addresses film's failure at box office: ‘I couldn’t handle the rage and hate'

Filmmaker Karan Malhotra's film Shamshera was released on July 22. Read more.

