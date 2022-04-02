Daily brief: Sri Lanka imposes 36-hour lockdown to quell protests over food, fuel crisis and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Sri Lanka imposes 36-hour lockdown to quell protests over food, fuel crisis

Sri Lanka on Saturday declared a 36-hour lockdown as hundreds of lawyers urged President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to revoke the emergency declared after violent clashes that began late Thursday night in Colombo. Read more

New Covid-19 variant XE: 'No need to panic but must keep watch,' says expert

With several reports citing the emergence of a new mutant of the novel Coronavirus known as XE which is more transmissible than the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron, the Tata Institute for Genetics and Society has urged citizens of the country not to panic and closely monitor the development of the variant. Read more

Imran Khan calls for street protests ahead of no-confidence vote in Pak Assembly

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan in conversation with select group of foreign journalists at his office suggested he might not accept the vote to oust him from power. Read more

'All were chanting my name, Shahrukh was dancing': Akhtar on how he won Kolkata crowd 9 years after dismissing Sachin

In 1999, Akhtar had scripted a memorable moment when he dismissed both Sachin and Rahul Dravid in consecutive deliveries in a Test match in Kolkata. He also dismissed Sachin in the second innings. Read more

Renee Sen adores mom Sushmita Sen's latest picture: ‘How cute are you maa’

Actor Sushmita Sen dropped a new photo of herself on Instagram. Her eldest daughter Renee Sen reacted to the picture and said that she looked “cute.” Sushmita has two daughters Renee and Alisah Sen. Sushmita was last seen in Amazon Prime series Aarya 2. Read more

A snippet of Tiger Shroff’s kickboxing routine. Shilpa Shetty says, ‘Baap rey'

Tiger Shroff is getting better at the fitness game by the day. The actor is an absolute fitness enthusiast and believes in acing new heights of fitness with every passing day. The actor swears by high intensity workouts, kickboxing and gymnastics and ensures to share the snippets of his practice sessions on his Instagram profile on a regular basis. Read more