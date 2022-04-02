A snippet of Tiger Shroff’s kickboxing routine. Shilpa Shetty says, ‘Baap rey'

Tiger Shroff is getting better at the fitness game by the day. The actor is an absolute fitness enthusiast and believes in acing new heights of fitness with every passing day. The actor swears by high intensity workouts, kickboxing and gymnastics and ensures to share the snippets of his practice sessions on his Instagram profile on a regular basis. Tiger Shroff’s Instagram profile is dedicated to fitness and is a plethora of his gym routines. From acing the four swirls in air before coming back down to making his colleagues from the film industry exclaim to his somersaults in the desert, Tiger’s fitness diaries are sometimes not for the faint-hearted.

Tiger is also the co-owner of a fitness studio with sister Krishna Shroff. A day back, the actor pushed his boundaries and challenged himself with squats and lunges all the while carrying 140 kilos of weight on his shoulders. For Saturday, he chose to opt for an intense kickboxing session with his fitness trainer Nadeem Akhtar. In the video shared by Tiger, he can be seen repeatedly kicking Nadeem’s chest which has been covered with a kickboxing gear. In the later part of the video, Tiger can be seen kicking a punching bag held forward by Nadeem. With the video, Tiger shared his goofy state of mind - “If anybody is having a bad day and needs a human punching bag, pls contact my bro Nadeem Akhtar.” Take a look at his routine here:

In not ime, Tiger’s post was flooded with comments from his friends, family and colleagues from the film industry. Shilpa Shetty dropped by and summed up our reaction to Tiger’s practice session in these words - “Baap rey.” She further added these hashtags and wrote her appreciation for Tiger’s level of fitness - #respect and #dedication. Tiger’s mom Ayesha Shroff commented, “Aww.”

Kickboxing, as performed by Tiger, comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in developing better coordination of the body and helps in burning mega calories. It also helps in improving the posture and reducing stress levels. Kickboxing makes for an ideal cross-training workout routine as well.