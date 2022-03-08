Tiger Shroff's arm workout is fresh fitness inspo for Tuesday

Tiger Shroff's fitness routines never fail to serve us with the daily dose of fitness motivation. The actor can do it all – from acing difficult gymnastic routines to making her Instagram family gasp with videos of him acing impossible workouts. Recently, Tiger aced repeated somersaults in the desert and the video that made to his Instagram profile made everyone gasp in wonder, from Ayushmann Khurrana to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Tiger's fitness videos are also not for the faint-hearted. The actor believes in doing her stunts himself and he takes cues from his own fitness routines. Tiger, who is also the co-owner of a fitness studio with sister Krishna Shroff, keeps sharing snippets from his workout diaries on his Instagram profile, almost on a daily basis.

Tiger served us the perfect Tuesday fitness inspo with a short video of him working on his arm muscles. In the video, Tiger can be seen flexing his biceps while working out with a gym equipment. In the later part of the video, Tiger can be seen practising his pullups. Dressed in a black T-shirt and a pair of black gym trousers, Tiger can be seen engrossed in his fitness routine all the while smiling for the camera. With the video, Tiger shared his biceps state of mind with a bicep and heart emoticon. Take a look at his video here:

Within minutes, Tiger's video was flooded with likes and comments from his Instagram family. Rakul Preet Singh, Tiger's colleague from the film industry, dropped by to comment with a fire emoticon.

Arm workout comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in protecting the bones and improving the posture of the body. It also helps in boosting the cardiovascular health and reducing the risk of injury. Pullups, on the other hand, helps in strengthening the arm, shoulder and the back muscles. It also helps in improving the grip strength and the overall fitness level of the body. Pullups also help in improving the physical and the mental health.