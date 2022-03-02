Tiger Shroff takes the desert by storm. 'Good lord,' exclaims Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Tiger Shroff's workout videos are getting more unreal and jaw-dropping with each passing day. The actor, who swears by gymnastics and high intensity workouts, keeps setting the bar higher for himself and for us with every snippet of his exercise routine. Tiger's fitness routine is as intense as possible – from acing the swirls in air and circling his own body before coming back to the ground to taking the desert by storm in his recent Instagram video, there is nothing much that the actor cannot do.

Tiger Shroff recently released his fresh music video Poori Gal Baat. The video also features Mouni Roy. Sharing a snippet of his shooting schedule from the music video, Tiger Shroff wrote, "Your love got me feeling." The actor shared the video where he can be seen somersaulting repeatedly in the desert sand. Dressed in a grey pair of trousers, Tiger can be seen acing the somersaults repeatedly with his fitness supervisor for company. In the later part of the video, Tiger can be seen running like a beast through the desert. Take a look:

In minutes, Tiger's Instagram post was flooded with likes and comments from his Instagram family. Calling Tiger a "desert storm," Ayushmann Khurrana exclaimed, while Samantha Ruth Prabhu summed up her amazement in these words, "Good lord." Tiger's mom Ayesha Shroff wrote "Tiger," and dropped multiple red heart emoticons. Elli AvrRam wrote, "What on earth."

Somersaults come with multiple health benefits. They help in developing the muscles and improving the cognitive skills. They also help in building confidence and introducing discipline in the fitness regime. Running, on the other hand, helps in strengthening the muscles and the bones. It also helps in burning mega calories, thereby helping in maintaining a healthy weight. Running helps in improving the cardiovascular health of the body as well.