Tiger Shroff's weightlifting video with 190 kilos is super intense

Tiger Shroff believes in pushing the bar higher – for himself and for us, on a daily basis. The actor, who is a fitness enthusiast believes that true fitness is achieved through regular dedication, hard work and focus to the fitness routine. Tiger, who co-owns a fitness studio with sister Krishna Shroff, is mostly spotted spending his mornings there, with intense workout routine. Tiger's impressive fitness routine includes high intensity workouts, gymnastics and kickboxing.

Tiger, when not working for the screen, is mostly seen through his Instagram stories and posts, working too hard on his own physique and perfecting his moves. The actor believes in doing the stunts in his film projects himself, and is often seen incorporating instances from his own fitness routine in his works for the screen. Recently, Tiger aced the four swirls in the air and promised his fans to use the same in his upcoming project.

Tiger, a day back, gave us fresh fitness goals with a short video of himself from the gym where he can be seen working out in beast mode, yet again. The actor weightlifted a whopping 190 kilos and performed squats simultaneously. In the video, Tiger, with his back to the camera, can be seen repeatedly doing the weightlifting routine while carrying 190 kilos on his shoulders. "190kgs coming soon," wrote Tiger – we cannot wait already. Take a look:

Instagram story of Tiger Shroff.(Instagram/@tigerjackieshroff)

Weightlifting, when done under expert supervision, comes with multiple health benefits for the body. It helps in enhancing the physical strength of the body, thereby accelerating the fitness level to perfection. It also helps in burning mega calories and decreasing abdominal fat, which helps in toning the muscles and making one look lean. Weightlifting helps in managing the blood sugar levels and managing the health of the heart as well. It also helps in reducing the risk of injuries.