Tiger Shroff's 'morning motivation' looks like this...

Tiger Shroff's idea of meditation is a little different from that of ours. While meditation for us means sitting in a quaint spot and being in the calm to sort our mind and thoughts to start the day on a fresh note, for Tiger Shroff it is all about fitness. The actor believes that true meditation is done through animal mode workouts and for mornings, he keeps his time reserved for that.

The actor, a day back, gave us a short glimpse of what his version of morning meditation looks like and it is setting major goals for us, all the while raising the oomph. For Tiger, it's all about pumping up the muscles and engaging in high intensity workouts to start the day on a fit and healthy note. Tiger is a fitness enthusiast and keeps making our jaws drop with stunning videos of himself engrossed in his gymnastics and his workout routine.

Tiger shared a video on his Instagram stories a day back, where he showed us how he meditates in the morning. The video is from one of his gym routines where he can be seen pumping his arm muscles with intense workout. Tiger can be seen lying down on an inclined seat of sorts in the gym and working on his muscles by holding two weights in front of his head and vigorously pulling them down and then upwards. He can be seen performing the routine repeatedly. "Morning meditation," Tiger simply captioned his video. Take a look at the snippet of his Instagram story here:

Instagram story of Tiger Shroff.(Instagram/@tigerjackieshroff)

Working out of the arm muscles come with multiple health benefits. It helps in increasing muscle strength and tone, and leaning of the muscles. It also helps in protecting the bones, stabilising the posture of the body, and improving the joints as well.