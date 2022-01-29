Tiger Shroff's ice-cream diet is all about fitness

Tiger Shroff can turn anything and everything around him into a fitness schedule. The actor, who is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Heropanti 2, shared a video on his Instagram profile demonstrating what an ice-cream diet looks like. Tiger Shroff's fitness videos are dollops of motivation for us to believe in oneself and do the impossible.

Tiger Shroff swears by gymnastics and high intensity workouts and some of them are not for the faint-hearted. From going up in air and doing the four swirls around his own body before coming back down on the ground, to going shirtless in minus degree temperature for a morning run, there is not much that the actor cannot do.

Tiger, a day back, shared a behind the scene from the Heropanti 2 sets, where he can be seen relishing on a cup of ice cream. Shirtless and with his muscles all pumped up, Tiger can be seen chilling with his ice cream cup. However, right after that, the actor can be seen working out by standing in the same position with a set of dumbbells. In the later part of the video, Tiger can be seen flexing his muscles towards the camera, before picking up his cup of ice cream and walking away with his team.

Tiger believes in his cheat diets, but he also believes in burning the extra calories right away with intense workouts. With the video, tiger gave us a glimpse of how he sheds weight and calories right away after relishing on a food item high on carbohydrates. "Have you guys tried the ice-cream diet yet," wrote Tiger.

Dumbbell workouts activate a lot of muscle groups in the body. They also help in improving muscle force and flexibility. Dumbbell workouts also enhance stability of muscles and joints.