Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 action prep is our midweek fitness goals

Tiger Shroff is a fitness enthusiast. The actor lives, breaths in fitness and it shows on him. Tiger swears by high intensity workouts and gymnastics and some of them are not for the faint-hearted. Pictures and videos of his workout routine often make their way on his Instagram profile and manage to make us go wow at everything he does. From acing complex gymnastic routines to sharing his dedication for fitness, Tiger Shroff is fitness goals for us.

Tiger also loves to incorporate his fitness routine through action sequences in his upcoming films. A few weeks back, Tiger aced the four swirls in air. He jumped up in air, balanced his body mid-air and did four circles around his own body before coming down. He promised to use the sequence in one of his upcoming films. The actor is currently shooting for Heropanti 2 and the prep for the action routines are in full swing.

A day back, Tiger shared a short snippet of how he is prepping for his action sequence and we already can't wait to see the final results. In the short video shared by the actor on his Instagram stories, tiger can be seen holding two sticks of sorts and practising kickboxing all the while going in circles and kicking in air. Dressed in a grey tee shirt and a grey pair of gym trousers, Tiger can be seen engrossed in the prep. In hashtags, Tiger shared that this video is a short glimpse of his action sequence rehearsal for Heropanti 2. Take a look:

Instagram story of Tiger Shroff.(Instagram/@tigerjackieshroff)

The kickboxing routine, as performed by Tiger in the video, comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in shedding the extra calories of the body faster. It also helps in enhancing the posture, coordination and the flexibility of the body. It helps in reducing stress and makes for an ideal cross-training workout routine.