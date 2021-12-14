In freezing cold, Tiger Shroff did the unthinkable. Disha Patani is amused

Tiger Shroff's take on fitness is unthinkable. The actor is a fitness enthusiast and some of his fitness routines are not for the faint-hearted. Be it going up in the air and staying there for four swirls around his own body before coming down or doing repeated somersaults in the garden of London, tiger Shroff keeps setting fitness goals a lot higher for us to conquer.

Recently, Tiger aced the four swirls around his own body and decided to use it in his next action sequence. He also shared a glimpse of how his stunt rehearsals are going on. The actor is currently busy with the shooting schedule of his upcoming film Ganapath. The actor keeps sharing snippets from the sets of Ganapath where he is working and exercising simultaneously.

On Monday, Tiger shared a glimpse of how he is using nature to pump himself up. In the video, Tiger in just a pair of yellow shorts and in his bare body, can be seen running through an outdoor setup lined with greenery. If that glimpse of a winter morning was not enough, Tiger further wrote that it was minus one degree temperature and he decided to use the chilling cold to his health's benefit by running bare bodied in the greens.

"Some nature cryotherapy to start my day. -1 degrees," read his post. Cryotherapy refers to a medical treatment where extreme cold liquid or an instrument is used in the body to destroy the abnormal tissues. Tiger used the same therapy through nature on his own body to pump himself up. Take a look at the video here:

In no time, Tiger's video was flooded with likes and comments from his Instagram family. Tiger's rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani was amused to see his workout routine. She dropped by to comment with - "Lol." However, tiger's colleagues from the film industry, Elli Avram and Rakul Preet Singh were mind blown. Elli wrote, "Okay next level," while Rakul Preet commented, "Woahh! How in that cold."

Cryotherapy has multiple health benefits. It helps in reducing migraine symptoms and arthritic pain. It also helps in reducing the risk of dementia and Alzheimer's disease. It helps in treating skin conditions and numbs nerve irritation.

