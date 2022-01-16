Tiger Shroff 'couldn't wait for' Monday, so here's some weekend fitness inspo

Tiger Shroff is on his "no rest days" spree. The actor, who is a fitness enthusiast and swears by high intensity workouts and gymnastics, hates taking a break from his fitness routine. Tiger loves being in the gym, engrossed in his own fitness routine. From acing several high intensity gymnastic stunts to doing somersaults in the parks of London, Tiger's fitness diaries are a marvel to watch.

Tiger recently aced the four swirls in air. He jumped and went in midair and with the help of balancing his body, he circled his body four times before coming back down on the ground. Tiger also announced that now that he has aced the routine, he would be using it in one of the action sequences of his upcoming film project. Tiger also makes us believes that there is nothing much which he cannot ace to perfection.

Tiger, on Sunday, gave us a necessary dollop of fitness motivation through a video. The actor's Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of his workouts and each one of them manages to motivate us like anything. On Sunday, Tiger set the fitness bar higher with a video of himself acing pullups. Tiger couldn't wait till Monday to happen – so he went and did the obvious, aced a Sunday fitness routine.

ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff's morning cardio workout came with a dance routine

In the video, Tiger, with his back to the camera, can be seen balancing his body while holding a gym bar. Then he can be seen pulling his body up and coming down. Tiger can be seen doing the routine repeatedly. "Couldn't wait for Monday motivation," he wrote. He also added #norestdays as the hashtag to his post.

Pullups help in strengthening the muscles of the back, arms and shoulders. They also help in improving grip strength, overall body strength and physical strength.