Tiger Shroff’s squats with 140kgs is just too intense

Tiger Shroff never fails to push his boundaries and challenge himself in getting better at the fitness game. Tiger is a fitness enthusiast and he swears by high intensity workouts, kickboxing and gymnastics. The actor, who is also co-owner of a fitness studio with sister Krishna Shroff, keeps sharing snippets of his workout diaries on his Instagram profile on a daily basis. Tiger’s Instagram profile is dedicated to snippets of his works for the screen and his workouts. The actor keeps setting the bar higher for us with every post he makes on social media.

Tiger recently startled the tinsel town with a video of himself somersaulting through the desert. Tiger shared the video of himself repeatedly acing somersaults which made his colleagues from the film industry gasp, exclaim and appreciate his level of fitness. Tiger, on Friday, made us gasp yet again with a slew of video of himself fresh from the gym. Tiger believes in doing the impossible and some of his fitness videos are not for the faint-hearted – he proved it yet again with his Friday fitness snippet.

ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff spells full circle of life with somersaults

For Friday. Tiger chose to perform intense squats while lifting 140 kgs of weight on his shoulders. In the video, shared by the actor on his Instagram stories, he can be seen listing the weight and performing squats repeatedly white supporting the weight on a gym equipment. In a separate video, Tiger can be seen performing lunges and moving forward while lifting 140 kgs of weight. Take a look at the snippets of his workout routine here:

Instagram story of Tiger Shroff.(Instagram/@tigerjackieshroff)

Performing squats come with multiple health benefits. It helps in strengthening the muscles in the legs, including the quadriceps, calves, and hamstrings. It also helps in blasting mega fat and maintaining the weight of the body. Squats also help in strengthening the lower back and maintaining the flexibility of the body. Lunges, on the other hand, help in increasing muscle mass and toning the body.