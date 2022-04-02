'All were chanting my name, Shahrukh was dancing': Akhtar on how he won Kolkata crowd 9 years after dismissing Sachin

Pakistan cricket legend Shoaib Akhtar was among the few cricketers from India's neighbouring country to have featured in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He was part of the inaugural season of the cash-rich league, back in 2008, as he featured for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). 15 years after his maiden appearance for the franchise, Akhtar recalled how he won the hearts of the Kolkata crowd, who had once disliked him for dismissing Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar back in 1999 during a Test match at the Eden Gardens.

In 1999, Akhtar had scripted a memorable moment when he dismissed both Sachin and Rahul Dravid in consecutive deliveries in a Test match in Kolkata. He also dismissed Sachin in the second innings, by inflicting a run out dismissal as Pakistan registered a famous 46-run win.

"Look, my relationship with Kolkata was a bit weird at first but came close later. It was weird at first because when I dismissed Sachin on the first ball and then was involved in his run-out, Kolkata hated me," he told Sportskeeda.

Nine after that sensational win for Pakistan, Akhtar returned to Kolkata for the inaugural IPL season where he made his debut in the 35th game of the season, against Delhi Daredevils. Defending 134 at the Eden Gardens, Akhtar single-handedly turned the game in Kolkata's favour with his 4 for 11.

"I really liked the way Kolkata responded (during IPL). The whole of Bengal was chanting my name and Shahrukh was dancing. I couldn't believe this was the same Kolkata who had thrown bricks at me and now love me so much. Eden Gardens is one of my favourite grounds and that formed a bond which is strong till date," he said.

"When I returned to Kolkata to play for Shahrukh Khan's team, people knew that I was coming back from a ban and that I hadn't trained and I was unfit. Only 132 (134) runs were needed (for the opponent) to win. But I ran-in really hard and stretched myself alot. Everyone saw the effort and I finally felt that I had repaid the loan of Kolkata of that day when I dismissed Sachin and run him out. It developed a strong bond between us."

Akhtar played only three games for KKR that season, picking five wickets at an economy rate of 7.71.