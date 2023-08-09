Daily brief: TMC MP alleges Sansad TV trimmed screen time of Oppn leaders in Parliament, and all the latest news

‘Petty and shameful’: TMC's Mahua Moitra alleges less screen time for opposition leaders in Parliament

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday hit out at public broadcaster Sansad TV for allegedly not giving screen time to opposition leaders when they speak in the House during the no-confidence motion debate. Read more

42% teaching posts for OBC, SC, ST candidates in central varsities vacant: Govt

Over 42% of the teaching posts reserved for the candidates from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) across 45 central universities are lying vacant, Union ministry of education informed Parliament on Wednesday. Read more

ICC announces revised World Cup 2023 schedule: India vs Pakistan now on October 14, 8 more matches see changes

The mega clash between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad has been advanced by a day to October 14 and India’s final league match against Netherlands in Bengaluru has been pushed back by a day to November 12. These are among the nine changes made in the revised tournament fixtures released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday. Read more

Sushmita Sen is a proud mom as daughter Renee lends voice for Taali song: ‘Life comes a full circle’

Actor Sushmita Sen is a proud mother as her daughter Renee is a part of her upcoming series Taali. Sushmita plays Shreegauri Sawant in the show which will release on Jio Cinema. After a heartwarming response to the trailer of Taali, Sushmita revealed Renee is the one who has voiced the powerful song used in the trailer of the show. Read more

7 habits of a good sleeper that can help boost your sleep quality

Sleep is an important yet one of the most ignored aspects of our life. Sleep can play an important role in our overall health as even when we are asleep, our body is at work and performs important functions to maintain brain health and also physical health. Read more

