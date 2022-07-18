Daily brief: Uddhav Thackeray expels two leaders from Shiv Sena, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Maha tussle: Thackeray sacks 2 leaders; 12 Shiv Sena MPs may form separate group

Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray faction expelled former Maharashtra minister Ramdas Kadam and former MP Aanand Rao Adsul. Read more

India-EU FTA talks to focus on digital trade, data security, sustainability: Sources

Following the resumption of discussions after a break of nearly a decade, Indian and European Union (EU) negotiators working on a free trade agreement (FTA) are seeking to forge convergence on complex issues such as digital trade, data protection and sustainable development, people familiar with the matter said. Read more

GST rate hike on milk, rice, wheat | Check new rates as Rahul slams Modi govt

Consumers will have to shell out more starting July 18 as several goods and services will cost higher with the rise in GST rates. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said any increase in GST rates is intended to make up for "inefficiencies" in the value chain. Watch here

Virat Kohli replies to Ben Stokes’ ODI retirement post on Instagram, pays heartfelt tribute

England's Test captain and star all-rounder Ben Stokes announced his retirement from ODI cricket, stating that he intends to focus on the red-ball format and T20s. Read more

Tips, precautions to strengthen your immune system and stay fit during monsoons

During monsoons our immunity can take a beating as infections are rampant and the increased humidity can contribute to several fungal infections, allergies and skin diseases but with these tips and a few basic precautions, you can enjoy the rainy weather as well stay healthy and fit. Read more

Boney Kapoor could not pursue acting career as he had to take care of Anil Kapoor, Sanjay's careers, says Janhvi Kapoor

In a new interview, Janhvi Kapoor revealed her reaction to father Boney Kapoor's acting debut. Boney will be essay the role of Ranbir Kapoor's father in Luv Ranjan's upcoming film. Read more

