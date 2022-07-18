Boney Kapoor could not pursue acting career as he had to take care of Anil Kapoor, Sanjay's careers, says Janhvi Kapoor

Film producer Boney Kapoor is all set to make his Bollywood debut with filmmaker Luv Ranjan's next film. In a new interview, his daughter and actor Janhvi Kapoor revealed her reaction to her father's debut. She also shared that Boney didn't become an actor because he had responsibilities. Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor admits her fame is mostly because of parents Sridevi and Boney Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor said that Boney would have tried acting long back if he didn't had the pressure to take care of his father Surinder Kapoor's business and of his brothers- Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor's careers. Boney has made films under his father's banner SK Films, his own production house Narsimha Enterprises, and also Sridevi Productions, which was in his late wife's name.

In an interview with Film Companion Janhvi Kapoor talked about Boney's film debut. She said, “I said, ‘Do it. Who at that age gets a chance to try a hand at a new career?’ I really think if he didn’t have the pressure of taking care of his father’s business and brothers’ careers, he would have tried acting. You can tell. After work, he used to watch old music videos and act it out, and I remember mom (Sridevi) would be like, ‘I am so glad that you didn’t become an actor, you’ll be so vain.’”

Apart from Boney, Luv Ranjan's untitled project, also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia. The film recently wrapped up its Delhi, Mumbai and Spain schedules.

Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak, alongside actor Ishaan Khatter in 2018. She will be seen next in Good Luck Jerry. The film will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 29.

She also has Mili in the pipeline. Janhvi finished shooting for the film last year. The survival thriller, directed by Mathukutty Xavier, is the remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Helen. Xavier had also directed the original movie. The film will also star actors Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal.

She has also been shooting for Bawaal with actor Varun Dhawan in various locations across Europe.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON