Daily brief: Vikramaditya Singh quits Congress in Jammu and Kashmir, and all the latest news

Vikramaditya Singh quits Congress in Jammu and Kashmir, offers his SWOT analysis

Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh on Tuesday resigned from the party “with immediate effect”, saying the Congress was unable to reflect the sentiments and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Read more

11 arrested after violence in Bengal's Birbhum kills eight people

Eleven people have been arrested after violence in Bengal's Birbhum killed eight, including two children, early Tuesday morning, news agency PTI said. Read more

'Virat ran me out and I gave him an absolute serve walking off the field': Pietersen recalls getting angry at Kohli

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen has always been an entertainer on and off the field. A flamboyant batter during his playing days, Pietersen continues to enthral fans with his commentary and writing columns post retirement. Read more

Lock Upp: Bigg Boss runner-up Mandana Karimi, Pakistani blogger Azma Fallah enter the show

Two new celebrities have been introduced to Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp. Mandana Karimi, actor-model who participated in Bigg Boss 9 in 2015 and became the second runner-up, is one of the contestants. Read more

World Water Day: How to know if you are already dehydrated; expert tips

We cannot imagine our life without water. Its many functions include carrying oxygen and nutrients to every part of the body and regulating your body's temperature. Read more

