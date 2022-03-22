'Virat ran me out and I gave him an absolute serve walking off the field': Pietersen recalls getting angry at Kohli

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen has always been an entertainer on and off the field. A flamboyant batter during his playing days, Pietersen continues to enthral fans with his commentary and writing columns post retirement. He has always been vocal about his appreciation towards India, tweeting his take on almost important developments in the country – cricket or otherwise – be in seeking help for a lost PAN card or mentioning his admiration towards the teenage boy who runs 10 km every night. (Also Read: 'I messaged him as soon as he was picked': Virat Kohli reveals first chat with du Plessis after he was named RCB captain)

Another reason behind Pietersen's love affair with India could do with his memorable playing days during the IPL. Pietersen participated in seven seasons of the league but could only play 36 matches, scoring 1001 runs with a highest score of 103 not out. He began his IPL stint in 2009, playing under Rahul Dravid and with a young Virat Kohli. Pietersen, who played two seasons for RCB before jumping ships, recalled spending time with Kohli and knowing how the Indian sensation was destined for greatness.

"Sitting in the bus with Virat, and batting with him, I knew that he was destined for greatness because of the way he approached the game, the way that he learnt the questions that he asked. He was a chubby little fella in 2008/09/10 and I still take the mickey out of him for it. But his determination to be the best player he could possibly be was evident," Pietersen had said on Betway's YouTube channel.

Pietersen recalled an incident when he gave Kohli an earful after the Indian batter had run him out. However, as Kohli went on to finish the game and took RCB over the line, Pietersen says he knew that here was a huge star in the making.

"I was winning the game for us against Rajasthan Royals in Rajasthan in Jaipur, and he ran me out. And I gave him an absolute serve walking off the field. But you could see a youngster who was destined and determined to get his team over the line. He wasn't just going to give his wicket away, and it didn't matter how many Tests I had played or how much senior in the game I was. We do have an incredible friendship because I think maybe the way I treated him when he was a youngster and helped and guided him at the start of his career," added Pietersen.