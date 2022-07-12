Daily brief: Was Elon Musk ever the right man to ‘save’ Twitter, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Was Elon Musk ever the right man to ‘save’ Twitter, or indeed our planet?

Ever since Elon Musk attempted to wriggle out of the $44 billion acquisition that he so wanted to do (or so it seemed), Twitter has gone on the offensive. Read more

Amarnath yatra resumes via Baltal trek 4 days after cloudburst

The Amarnath yatra was resumed via Baltal trek as 7,000 pilgrims chanting hymns and religious slogans left towards the holy cave on the wee hours of Tuesday. Read more

Jasprit Bumrah creates unique record with career-best 6/19 in India vs England 1st ODI

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah wreaked havoc on England as he ran through their batting line-up to register career-best bowling figures in ODIs. Read more

Sonali Bendre revisits hospital where she underwent treatment for cancer: 'Felt like telling patients there’s hope'

Actor Sonali Bendre has shared a video on her Instagram handle, recalling her cancer journey as she revisited the same hospital where she underwent treat. Read more

Childhood arthritis: Common signs and symptoms of arthritis in children

Arthritis can affect people of any age and not just elderly, including children. Read more

