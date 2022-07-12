Sonali Bendre revisits hospital where she underwent treatment for cancer: 'Felt like telling patients there’s hope'

Actor Sonali Bendre has shared a video on her Instagram handle, recalling her cancer journey as she revisited the same hospital where she underwent treat. The clip had pictures of her and husband Goldie Behl sitting on a chair in a hospital. She remembered the time when she used to sit on that chair amid her chemotherapy sessions. Also Read: Sonali Bendre on beating cancer: 'I'm grateful that I can see my child grow up'

Sharing the video, she wrote, “This chair, this view, this exact same spot… 4 years later. From sheer terror to continued hope, so much has changed yet so much remains the same. It was unreal to sit there and see patients going in and I could see that I had been through a similar journey... saw the chemotherapy suite, the same waiting room, faces were different… I felt like telling the patients that there’s HOPE, and I am there on the other side and look at me today I have come in for a visit on the other side of the spectrum."

She added, "It was, as you can guess, a very bittersweet, emotional day. I stepped out, looked my son in the eye, with the sunshine on my face and thanked the universe for everything.”

Shweta Bachchan Nanda commented, “Sending you loads of love." One fan wrote, “A warrior and a survivor,” and another one said, “You've given hope to many.”

Sonali announced the news of her metastatic cancer in a tweet in 2018. In a statement, she wrote, "Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high-grade cancer that has metastasised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them.”

Sonali made her acting debut with the 1994 film Aag. She had her first big hit with the action-romance Diljale (1996). She later appeared in films like Major Saab (1998), Zakhm (1998), Sarfarosh (1999), Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999), and Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai (2000), among others. She has judged many reality shows, such as India's Best Dramebaaz, Hindustan Ke Hunarbaaz, India's Got Talent, and Indian Idol. She made her OTT debut last month with Zee5's show The Broken News.

