Daily brief: What Piyush Goyal said on Turkey rejecting India wheat shipment, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

What Piyush Goyal said on Turkey rejecting Indian wheat consignment

Days after Turkey rejected a consignment of wheat from India citing phytosanitary concerns, Union minister Piyush Goyal said an investigation revealed that the exports belonged to Kolkata-based conglomerate ITC. Read more

DGCA issues norms on boarding of persons with disabilities

Weeks after a specially abled child was not allowed to board an IndiGo flight, the regulator issued new orders making it illegal for airlines to deny boarding to any person with a disability. Read more

Hyderabad gang-rape: BJP leaders protest at Jubilee Hills Police Station | VIDEO

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday staged a massive protest at Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills police station over the alleged gangrape of a 17-year-old girl inside a Mercedes Benz car in Banjara Hills neighbourhood. Watch here

China gears up to launch its third, second home-built, aircraft carrier: Reports

China is set to launch a yet-unnamed aircraft carrier, the second one it has built domestically and the third in its nascent fleet, several reports including in the Chinese state media and satellite imagery have said. Read more

Major Unnikrishnan's mom gets teary-eyed, dad says watching Adivi Sesh's Major brought 'back all good memories'

Major, a film based on the life of 26/11 Mumbai attacks hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, released on June 3. Read more

'Very difficult to say if I'll play till next 5 years. Not sure about 100 Tests': Star India pacer on his future

The recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) saw some of the finest fast-bowling talents rise to the occasion. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON