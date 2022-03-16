Daily brief: Zelenskyy urges US to impose more sanctions against Russia, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Ukraine: Zelenskyy urges US Congress to do more, says peace key

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of war-torn Ukraine, on Wednesday appealed to the US Congress for further military assistance and more sanctions against Russia, including withdrawal of all American businesses. Read more

Hijab ban: Cleric calls for day-long Karnataka bandh tomorrow against HC order

Maulana Sagir Ahmad Khan Rashadi, who made the appeal, also said that the bandh would be observed peacefully, adding that there would be no forceful closing of shops. Read more

Babar Azam misses Test double but goes past Virat Kohli, Don Bradman, Ricky Ponting to achieve phenomenal batting record

With Pakistan battling to save the Karachi Test against Australia, Babar led from the front and produced a fine knock of 196 to deny the visitors what looked like a potential win. Read more

Vidya Balan recalls when a producer made her feel ugly: 'Didn't have courage to look in the mirror for six months'

Vidya Balan has said that she was once made to feel so ugly that she did not have the courage to look at herself in the mirror. This was at the time when she was replaced in several films in a short span of time. Read more

Heatwave in Mumbai: Common symptoms of heat exhaustion; expert tips to beat the heat

Prolonged sun exposure or physical exertion in high temperature can lead to heatstroke when the person's body temperature rises to 40 degrees celsius or higher. Read more