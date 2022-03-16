Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Hijab ban: Cleric calls for day-long Karnataka bandh tomorrow against HC order
Hijab ban: Cleric calls for day-long Karnataka bandh tomorrow against HC order

Maulana Sagir Ahmad Khan Rashadi, who made the appeal, also said that the bandh would be observed peacefully, adding that there would be no forceful closing of shops.
The Karnataka HC pronounced its judgment in the hijab ban case on Tuesday. (HT Photo/Representative use)
Published on Mar 16, 2022 06:39 PM IST
hindustan times.com, New Delhi

The Muslim community in Karnataka will observe a day-long bandh on March 17 to protest against the high court ruling upholding the state government's order prohibiting students from wearing religious attires, including hijab, in educational institutes, Maulana Sagir Ahmad Khan Rashadi, the ‘Ameer-e-Shariat Karnataka,’ said on Wednesday.

Also Read | ‘Not essential’: Karnataka high court upholds hijab ban

“I request all the Muslims to listen to my order attentively and implement it strictly. On March 17, there will be a complete bandh across Karnataka,” Maulana Rashidi said in a video message. He also described the high court order as ‘sad.’

However, the senior cleric urged youngsters to stay peaceful during the agitation. “You should not impose the bandh by forcibly closing shops. There should be no sloganeering or processions. This protest will be completely silent, peaceful, and aimed at only expressing our anger against the verdict,” he said.

Also Read | Hijab as essential as namaz, say clerics

Urging every ‘justice loving’ person to participate in the protest, Maulana Rashidi further remarked that the protestors should convey to the ‘rulers’ that ‘it is possible to get educated while adhering to religious practices.’

The Karnataka high court on Tuesday upheld the ban on religious attires on campuses, observing in its 129-page order that hijab is not an Essential Religious Practice (ERP). A full bench, headed by chief justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, held as many as 11 hearings across February and March to hear petitions against the Karnataka government's February 5 order banning the use of any cloth on the campus that could 'disturb peace, harmony and public order.'

Also Read | Decoding the Karnataka high court ruling on hijab

On February 10, the bench, also comprising Justices KS Dixit and JM Khazi passed an interim order, restraining students from wearing religious clothes till its final judgment in this case.

The petitioners, who are students from Udupi, have already rejected the verdict and will challenge it in the Supreme Court. The top court will take up the matter after the Holi vacations.

(With agency inputs)

 

