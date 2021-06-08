Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Daily new Covid-19 cases drop below 100K after 64 days

The country recorded 3,000 deaths, the lowest since April 26. India continues to record the highest numbers in the world.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 01:29 AM IST
A man wearing protective gear sprays disinfectant after the government eased Covid-19 induced lockdown restrictions.(PTI)

There were 85,801 new cases of Covid-19 across India on Monday, the first time fewer than 100,000 infections were added since April 5.

