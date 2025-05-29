‘Dakshina mein PoK chahiye’: Jagadguru Rambhadracharya to Indian Army chief Upendra Dwivedi

Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi visited the spiritual leader Jagadguru Rambhadracharya on Wednesday at Rambhadracharya’s ashram in Chitrakoot. Speaking about the visit, Rambhadracharya said he asked for Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir as Dakshina from the Army chief. He said, “I gave him the same Diksha (initiation) with the Ram Mantra which Lord Hanuman had received from Maa Sita and then conquered Lanka. I have asked for Dakshina from him, and I want PoK back.” Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi arrived at Tulsi Peeth Chitrakoot Dham and spoke about the valor of the Indian Army(Jagadguru Rambhadracharya/X)

The chief of army staff visited the ashram and inaugurated the simulator machine at Sadguru Netra Chikitsalya.

A member of the Sadguru Sewa Centre said that Upendra Dwivedi and Jagadguru visited their facility and observed the operation theatre process. He also said General Dwivedi was also shown the simulator machine used for medical training. The machine is used by doctors to first learn the procedures before treating the patients.

“It's a vital step in ensuring precision and safety," he said. Further, talking about the machine, the member said there are only about four to five such machines in India, and this is the first machine in Madhya Pradesh.

He added that the army chief was also told about the 140 vision centres and the same number of eye surgeons operating across their network. He said that the army chief was “deeply impressed by the scale and efficiency of the work.”

Following this, there was also a discussion on how Sadguru Sewa Centres could collaborate with the service personnel to benefit them.

A post on Jagadguru Rambhadracharya's official account also mentioned the visit, stating that General Dwivedi arrived at Tulsi Peeth Chitrakoot Dham and spoke about the valour of the Indian Army in front of all the saints and students.

General Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Air Force Chief Marshal AP Singh played a crucial role in India's Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.