Dalai Lama India's guest, says MEA as China slams PM Modi for greeting him on birthday

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) on Thursday slammed criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishing Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on his 87th birthday a day ago. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said it has been a consistent policy of the government to treat the Dalai Lama as a guest in India.

“The PM did speak with Dalai Lama last year also, it has been a consistent policy of our govt to treat him as a guest in India. He has large followers in the country. His birthday is celebrated in India and across,” Bagchi said at a press briefing.

His statement came as China criticised Modi for greeting the Tibetan spiritual leader, saying India should stop using Tibet-related issues to interfere in China's internal affairs.

Modi greeted the Dalai Lama over the phone as he turned 87 on Wednesday. "Conveyed 87th birthday greetings to His Holiness the Dalai Lama over the phone earlier today. We pray for his long life and good health," Modi tweeted.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing that "the Indian side should fully recognise the anti-China separatist nature of the 14th Dalai Lama."

He also lashed out at US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for greeting the Dalai Lama. In his greetings, Blinken said, "His Holiness brings light to his fellow Tibetans and so many around the world by promoting peace, encouraging inter-faith harmony, and advocating for the preservation of Tibetan language and culture".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON