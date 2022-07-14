Dalai Lama leaves for Jammu, to visit Ladakh tomorrow

The Dalai Lama left Dharamshala early Thursday morning to visit Jammu and Ladakh as a part of this two-day tour, reported news agency ANI. The Tibetan spiritual leader is likely to stay in Jammu tonight and reach the Union Territory of Ladakh tomorrow. It will be his first visit outside Dharamshala in the last two years.

The visit to Ladakh is expected to rile China further as it comes amid the lingering military standoff between Indian and Chinese troops at multiple friction points at the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the Dalai Lama over the phone as his 87th birthday, which irked Beijing. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a media briefing that "the Indian side also needs to fully understand the anti-China and separatist nature of the 14th Dalai Lama."

"It needs to abide by its commitments to China on Tibet-related issues, act and speak with prudence and stop using Tibet-related issues to interfere in China’s internal affairs," Zhao said in response to a question from China's state-run media.

"Tibet-related affairs are China's internal affairs and brook no interference by any external forces. China firmly opposes all forms of contact between foreign officials and the Dalai Lama," he said.

India rejected China's criticism saying it is a consistent policy of the government to treat the Tibetan spiritual leader as an honoured guest and that the birthday greeting should be seen in this overall context.

"His Holiness is accorded all due courtesies and freedom to conduct his religious and spiritual activities in India. His birthday is celebrated by many of his followers in India and abroad," external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

"The birthday greetings by the prime minister to his Holiness on his 87th birthday should be seen in this overall context," he said, noting that PM Modi greeted him last year as well.

(With inputs from agencies)

