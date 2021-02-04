Dalit, 24, blindfolded, assaulted by 4 for allegedly stealing money: Police

Rahul, 24-year-old Dalit labourer, is blindfolded, his head is stuck between a man's thighs while another fellow swings the thin wooden stick and brings it flat on his dhoti-clad derierre. The sound of lathis on his body and the muffled cries punctuate the air near Ammapettai in Thanjavur. The Dalit man is alleged to have stolen money from the men.

The incident, captured on a video, shows how the four men go about torturing him. As if in a relay race, another man takes over the stick from the one carrying it earlier. The man is briefly let go and then again captured and pushed to the ground. At this point with Rahul’s face in the soil, a man sits on top of him, while another fellow grabs him by the ankles. And he is again hit on his bottom.

With the man still sitting on top of the Dalit man, now the one holding him by the ankles gets up, the wooden stick changes hands again, but the same story plays out. Rahul is now hit on his bare feet.

An FIR has been filed against four men under six sections, including 307 and atrocities against SC/ST Act, said Somasundaram, superintendent of police, Thanjavur.

The search is on for the four accused to be arrested.

They reportedly beat up the Dalit man for stealing money from one of the accused, as per initial information, said police.