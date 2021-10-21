Dalit custodial death: Maya sends delegation to Agra after Priyanka’s visit

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati rushed a party delegation to Agra where a Dalit sanitation worker died in police custody on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The move by Mayawati, who slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over the custodial death, came a day after Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the Dalit victim’s family amid high drama that also included her brief detention at the police lines.

“The custodial death of a sanitation worker in Agra is most saddening. A party delegation led by Gayacharan Dinkar would visit Agra, meet the victim’s kin and also interact with officials to get justice in the case,” Mayawati tweeted.

Mayawati also referred to the recent killing of a Kanpur trader in Gorakhpur and said that both Gorakhpur and now Agra incidents have put the BJP government in the dock.

“The BJP government is in the dock and the BSP demands that necessary changes in the policing system are made,” she tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier on Wednesday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi managed to meet the Dalit victim’s family after a nearly three-hour long standoff with the police.

Also Read: PM Modi inaugurates Kushinagar airport in UP

According to senior superintendent of police (SSP) Agra Muniraj G, the accused Dalit sanitation worker had admitted to his involvement in the theft of ₹25 lakh from police ‘maalkhana’ (store) and his health deteriorated during the recovery of a sum of ₹15 lakh from his house in Agra. The victim’s family has contradicted the police claim.

Taking note of the political controversy generated by the case, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had said that no one will be allowed to take law and order into their hands.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The BJP is projecting Baby Rani Maurya, a Jatav Dalit like Mayawati, as its own Jatav face ahead of the 2022 UP polls.