Dalit man assaulted for refusing to play drum at temple in Mysuru

Bengaluru: A 65-year-old Dalit man was allegedly assaulted by an individual for refusing to play the drum during the annual pooja celebration at a temple in Makodu village in Periyapatna taluk of Mysuru district, police said on Wednesday.

Police said the Dalit man declined to play the drum at the temple in Mysuru district as he was not feeling well after which the accused assaulted him. (HT Archives)

“The accused, Kumar, called Paramayya to participate in the Basaveshwara temple’s annual pooja by playing the drum, but Paramayya declined due to not feeling well,” said M Sridhar, inspector at Periyapatna police station. “Enraged by the response, Kumar allegedly assaulted Paramayya and abused him in the name of caste,” the inspector added.

According to officials, the village has a Basaveshwara temple, and all communities have been celebrating the annual pooja together for decades. Drum beating is a traditional job for the Dalit community. Kumar became agitated when Paramayya refused to participate.

“My father is unwell, which is why he declined to play the drum. I informed the temple committee that I would take on the responsibility, but the accused forced my father to play the drum. When my father declined, he was assaulted and abused,” claimed Basavaraju, Paramayya’s son.

“For decades, all communities, including Muslims, have been participating in the pooja of the Basaveshwara temple, which is considered the deity of the village,” said Makodu gram panchayat president M Shailaja.

Expressing concern that the incident could threaten the unity of the village, she said a meeting with all communities will be held in the coming week to address the tension between the temple committee and others. “Kumar, the accused, is a temple committee director, and he has to ensure the smooth conduct of the annual temple pooja as done in previous years,” Shailaja said.

“We have registered a case against Kumar under the Prevention of SC/ST Act, IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult),” inspector Sridhar said. “Paramayya, who was admitted to Periyapatna Taluk Government Hospital, was discharged on Tuesday. Action against the accused would be initiated.”

