Bodies of 2 Dalit girls found inside canal in Rajasthan: Police

The bodies of two Dalit minor girls, who went missing from their homes, were found in a canal in Rajasthan’s Jalore district on Wednesday, police said.

Three people have been detained for questioning, they added.

The girls, according to their families, went missing on Monday night. Their bodies were recovered by police in the Narmada canal in Sanchore area.

According to Nirajan Pratap Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Sanchore police station, the families, in their complaint, said the minors were sleeping in their houses at Paladar village when they were abducted by one Suresh Bishnoi. The complainants also alleged that the two girls were raped.

The FIR further said that as villagers launched a search for the minors, they suspected the role of Suresh who is working for a drinking project in the village. On being confronted, Suresh allegedly said he had abducted the minors and handed them over to Anil Bishnoi and Devaram Bishnoi. Following this, the villagers informed the police.

“On the basis of the complaint, we began searching for the girls. Their bodies were recovered from Narmada canal on Wednesday morning,” Singh said.

Singh also said during interrogation, Suresh said he had left the girls near the canal but did not kill them.

The SHO said police have registered an FIR and a probe is underway. The FIR was registered under sections of Indian Penal Code and under section 7/8 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Police also said a post mortem has been conducted and the reports are awaited to confirm the rape allegation.