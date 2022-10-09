Dalit woman gang-raped by priest, aides in Rajasthan

A 50-year-old priest and his associates allegedly gang-raped a 25-year-old Dalit woman repeatedly for over a month in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the main accused, identified as Sanjay Sharma, was a family priest of the victim and used to perform prayers for her family.

A first information report (FIR) was registered at the Civil Lines police station on October 7 based on a complaint filed by the woman.

“In her complaint, the woman has said that the accused first raped her when she was alone at home and also made some obscene videos,” said Chhavi Sharma, deputy superintendent of police, Ajmer (North). “Later, he extorted money from her and raped her again with others.”

The DSP said that the accused gave sedatives to the victim and she is unable to tell how many people were involved in the crime.

“The accused threatened to kill her children and husband and make the videos public,” a second senior officer said. “She was gang-raped for the past one month.”

In her complaint, the woman has alleged that she was held captive by the accused on September 22. “While she was under their captivity, the accused injected her with sedatives. When she did not return home, her husband lodged a missing person complaint after which the accused dropped her outside a police station on September 27,” the second officer added.

The accused also snatched her mobile phone, ₹12,000 in cash, gold and silver jewelleries from the woman, said police.

An FIR has been registered under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), besides relevant sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, said police.

“The medical examination of the woman has been done and her statements recorded,” said the second officer. “Efforts are being made to nab the accused.”

